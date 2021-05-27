June Programming Highlights on Classical 101
Here's what listeners can look forward to in June on Classical 101. Following an extended season of archived performances, the Toll Brothers Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast Season wraps up on June 5 with Benjamin Britten’s powerful and harrowing Billy Budd, based on a novella by Herman Melville. The 1997 performance features Dwayne Croft in the title role with Philip Langridge as Captain Vere, James Morris as Claggart and Paul Plishka as Dansker. Hear it Saturday, June 5 at 1 p.m.news.wosu.org