June Programming Highlights on Classical 101

On this episode of Spoleto Backstage, we continue our series spotlighting the First Viennese School composers with three of Ludwig van Beethoven's works, one from each of the stylistic periods in which his works are often categorized. We're also joined by bassoonist Monica Ellis, founding member of the quintet Imani Winds, to chat about performing in one of these pieces as well as Alicia Hall and Jason Moran's "Two Wings: The Music of Black America in Migration" at this year's Spoleto Festival USA.