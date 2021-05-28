Bethera Weather Forecast

BETHERA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 93 °F, low 72 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 90 °F, low 61 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 84 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



