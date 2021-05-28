Cancel
Bethera, SC

Bethera Weather Forecast

 18 days ago

BETHERA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Riikg_0aEWC8HE00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bethera Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

