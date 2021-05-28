Cancel
Atlantic City, WY

Atlantic City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Atlantic City Journal
ATLANTIC CITY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aEWC3rb00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Atlantic City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(ATLANTIC CITY, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Atlantic City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.