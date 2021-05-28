Atlantic City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ATLANTIC CITY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
