Atlantic City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ATLANTIC CITY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 31 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



