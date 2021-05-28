Arabela Daily Weather Forecast

ARABELA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 79 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 35 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 68 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.