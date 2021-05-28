Cancel
Arabela, NM

Arabela Daily Weather Forecast

Arabela Post
Arabela Post
 18 days ago

ARABELA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aEWBzZL00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Arabela Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

