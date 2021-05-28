Arabela Daily Weather Forecast
ARABELA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.