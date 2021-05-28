Dying Light 2: Stay Human Launches This December

Techland announced this week that they have launched a Dying Light 2 Stay Human User Contest for fans to submit artworks for prizes. The contest offers participants a chance to win cash prizes, the limited-quantity Dying Light 2 Collector's Edition, and more as you can enter across multiple categories. Right now, they are currently taking submissions for cosplay, short stories, and visual arts, all of which need to evoke the world and characters of Dying Light 2. if you end up being one of the lucky winners, you'll be able to snag collector items and cash prizes up to $2,500, along with the chance for your art to be featured in the game. You can read more about the contest below.