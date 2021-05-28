Cancel
Video Games

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Launches This December

By Alex Levine
mxdwn.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last, Techland has lifted the veil with a huge update for Dying Light 2. Now being called Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the studio announced that the much-anticipated sequel will in fact launch later this year on December 7 for multiple systems. The title was previously set to release sometime in 2020, but was delayed indefinitely due to an unfortunate studio morale situation and the COVID-19 Pandemic. The studio also showed us some stunning footage with a brand new gameplay trailer, and if this is any indication of how it will look in the final product, then we’re very excited to get our hands on this one.

games.mxdwn.com
