Dying Light 2: Stay Human Launches This December
At long last, Techland has lifted the veil with a huge update for Dying Light 2. Now being called Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the studio announced that the much-anticipated sequel will in fact launch later this year on December 7 for multiple systems. The title was previously set to release sometime in 2020, but was delayed indefinitely due to an unfortunate studio morale situation and the COVID-19 Pandemic. The studio also showed us some stunning footage with a brand new gameplay trailer, and if this is any indication of how it will look in the final product, then we’re very excited to get our hands on this one.games.mxdwn.com