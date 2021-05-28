Cancel
Chicken, AK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Chicken

Chicken Journal
Chicken Journal
 18 days ago

CHICKEN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aEWBsOG00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance snow showers then scattered rain showers in the day; while chance snow showers during night

    • High 43 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

