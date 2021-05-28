4-Day Weather Forecast For Chicken
CHICKEN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance snow showers then scattered rain showers in the day; while chance snow showers during night
- High 43 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then cloudy during night
- High 52 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.