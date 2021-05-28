4-Day Weather Forecast For Chicken

CHICKEN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance snow showers then scattered rain showers in the day; while chance snow showers during night High 43 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then cloudy during night High 52 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 64 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



