Lake Minchumina, AK

Friday rain in Lake Minchumina meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Lake Minchumina Updates
Lake Minchumina Updates
 18 days ago

(LAKE MINCHUMINA, AK) Friday is set to be rainy in Lake Minchumina, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Minchumina:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aEWBjgx00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then scattered rain and snow showers during night

    • High 51 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered rain and snow showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lake Minchumina, AK
