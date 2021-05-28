Cancel
Amboy, CA

Weather Forecast For Amboy

Amboy Voice
 18 days ago

AMBOY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aEWBZoZ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 103 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 104 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Amboy Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

