The Washington Wizards saw their season come to a bitter end on Wednesday, but star guard Russell Westbrook is keeping his chin up. The Wizards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5, 129-112 to bow out of the NBA Playoffs. Even without MVP candidate Joel Embiid, the Sixers walloped the listless Wizards. Still, Westbrook was proud of his team after the defeat. After all, they clawed their way to the postseason after slumping to a 17-32 record in April.