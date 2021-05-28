Weather Forecast For Foraker
FORAKER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
