Foraker, OK

Weather Forecast For Foraker

Foraker News Alert
 18 days ago

FORAKER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGxw3_0aEWBVHf00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Foraker, OK
