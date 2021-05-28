4-Day Weather Forecast For Rampart

RAMPART, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered snow showers during night High 46 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Scattered snow showers then slight chance rain and snow showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 64 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 67 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



