4-Day Weather Forecast For Rampart
RAMPART, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered snow showers during night
- High 46 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Scattered snow showers then slight chance rain and snow showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
