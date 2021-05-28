Cancel
Otter, MT

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in Otter

Otter Dispatch
 18 days ago

(OTTER, MT.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Otter Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Otter:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aEWBQs200

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 42 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Otter, MT
ABOUT

With Otter Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Otter, MT
