4-Day Weather Forecast For North Rim
NORTH RIM, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
