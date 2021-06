Mortal Kombat Movie Review: Mortal Kombat is an action/adventure film which is based on the videogame series of the same name. It follows an ensemble cast of characters who are selected for a fight tournament to represent Earth and fight for it, and if they lose then Earth will be destroyed. So does Mortal Kombat break the curse of movie adaptations of video games being lackluster? No, far from it. It does have glimmers of greatness in it, but they are quickly squashed by the movie shooting itself in its own foot. Mortal Kombat To Be Available In India Through BookMyShow Stream From June 4.