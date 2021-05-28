Friday rain in Orla meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(ORLA, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Orla Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Orla:

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night High 94 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night High 89 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.