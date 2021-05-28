Cancel
Weather Forecast For Armstrong

Posted by 
Armstrong Journal
 18 days ago

ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdCMl_0aEWAmEV00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Armstrong, TX
