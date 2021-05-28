Daily Weather Forecast For Brothers
BROTHERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 36 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.