Whitlash, MT

Whitlash Weather Forecast

 18 days ago

WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aEWAjaK00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 41 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Whitlash News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(WHITLASH, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitlash. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!