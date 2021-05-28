Whitlash Weather Forecast
WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 41 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
