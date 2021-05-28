Daily Weather Forecast For Maljamar

MALJAMAR, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night High 89 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 35 mph



Saturday, May 29 Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, May 30 Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 77 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



