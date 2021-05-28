Cancel
Maljamar, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Maljamar

Posted by 
Maljamar News Alert
Maljamar News Alert
 18 days ago

MALJAMAR, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aEWAihb00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Maljamar News Alert

Maljamar News Alert

ABOUT

With Maljamar News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

