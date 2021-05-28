Daily Weather Forecast For Maljamar
MALJAMAR, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, May 29
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
