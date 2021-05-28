Cancel
Lukeville, AZ

Lukeville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lukeville Post
Lukeville Post
 18 days ago

LUKEVILLE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aEWAhos00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 61 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lukeville, AZ
With Lukeville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

