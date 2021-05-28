Cancel
Fieldton, TX

Friday set for rain in Fieldton — 3 ways to make the most of it

Fieldton Times
Fieldton Times
 18 days ago

(FIELDTON, TX) Friday is set to be rainy in Fieldton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fieldton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aEWAgw900

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

