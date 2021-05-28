Cancel
Lake Santeetlah, NC

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Lake Santeetlah Journal
 18 days ago

(LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lake Santeetlah Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Santeetlah:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Riikg_0aEWAeAh00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

