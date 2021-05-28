Cancel
Yellow Pine, ID

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Yellow Pine

Yellow Pine Daily
 18 days ago

(YELLOW PINE, ID) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yellow Pine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aEWAcPF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

