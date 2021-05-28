Langtry Weather Forecast
LANGTRY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.