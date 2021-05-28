Langtry Weather Forecast

LANGTRY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 92 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 88 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 30 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.