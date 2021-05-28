Cancel
Langtry, TX

Langtry Weather Forecast

Langtry Bulletin
 18 days ago

LANGTRY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4JmZ_0aEWAbWW00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Langtry Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

