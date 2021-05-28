3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Wiederkehr Village

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wiederkehr Village. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wiederkehr Village:

Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 79 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



