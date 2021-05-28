Cancel
Darwin, CA

Darwin Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Darwin Post
 18 days ago

DARWIN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aEWAYpD00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Darwin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Darwin Post

Sunday sun alert in Darwin — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(DARWIN, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Darwin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.