4-Day Weather Forecast For Orogrande

OROGRANDE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 94 °F, low 60 °F 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 94 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 92 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, May 31 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 89 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 18 mph



