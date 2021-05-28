Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orogrande, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Orogrande

Posted by 
Orogrande Daily
Orogrande Daily
 18 days ago

OROGRANDE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAN8C_0aEWAXwU00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Orogrande Daily

Orogrande Daily

Orogrande, NM
5
Followers
70
Post
234
Views
ABOUT

With Orogrande Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orogrande, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Orogrande, NMPosted by
Orogrande Daily

Monday sun alert in Orogrande — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(OROGRANDE, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Orogrande. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.