Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sasabe, AZ

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Sasabe

Posted by 
Sasabe Dispatch
Sasabe Dispatch
 18 days ago

(SASABE, AZ) A sunny Friday is here for Sasabe, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sasabe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aEWAW3l00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 55 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sasabe Dispatch

Sasabe Dispatch

Sasabe, AZ
0
Followers
64
Post
18
Views
ABOUT

With Sasabe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sasabe, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Food Truck#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Sasabe, AZPosted by
Sasabe Dispatch

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(SASABE, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sasabe. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.