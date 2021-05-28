4-Day Weather Forecast For Garrett
GARRETT, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 53 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
