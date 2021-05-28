Cancel
Garrett, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Garrett

Garrett Today
Garrett Today
 18 days ago

GARRETT, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0aEWAVB200

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 39 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 53 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Garrett, WY
ABOUT

With Garrett Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

