Laurier, WA

Laurier Weather Forecast

Laurier News Watch
Laurier News Watch
 18 days ago

LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance light rain then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Laurier, WA
With Laurier News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

