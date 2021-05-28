Laurier Weather Forecast

LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Slight chance light rain then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 77 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



