Laurier Weather Forecast
LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance light rain then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
