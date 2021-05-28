Cancel
Fort Mckavett, TX

Fort Mckavett Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fort Mckavett Dispatch
 18 days ago

FORT MCKAVETT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aEWAQlP00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Mckavett, TX
