Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(OXBOW, ME) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oxbow. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oxbow:

Friday, May 28 Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 54 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night High 60 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night High 60 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, May 31 Light rain in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 62 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.