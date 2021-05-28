Cancel
Oxbow Journal

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Oxbow Journal
Oxbow Journal
 18 days ago

(OXBOW, ME) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oxbow. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oxbow:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aEWAPsg00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night

    • High 60 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

