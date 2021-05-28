Chalkyitsik Weather Forecast

CHALKYITSIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Isolated snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated snow showers during night High 44 °F, low 29 °F 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Isolated snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 54 °F, low 34 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance Rain Showers High 65 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



