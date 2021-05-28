Chalkyitsik Weather Forecast
CHALKYITSIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Isolated snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated snow showers during night
- High 44 °F, low 29 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Isolated snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 34 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.