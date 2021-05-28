Cancel
Chalkyitsik, AK

Chalkyitsik Weather Forecast

Chalkyitsik News Alert
 18 days ago

CHALKYITSIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aEWAOFB00

  • Friday, May 28

    Isolated snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated snow showers during night

    • High 44 °F, low 29 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 34 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Chalkyitsik News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

