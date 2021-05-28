Daily Weather Forecast For Stevens Village
STEVENS VILLAGE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered snow showers during night
- High 46 °F, low 29 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Scattered snow showers then slight chance rain and snow showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
