Daily Weather Forecast For Stevens Village

STEVENS VILLAGE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered snow showers during night High 46 °F, low 29 °F 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Scattered snow showers then slight chance rain and snow showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 54 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



