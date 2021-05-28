Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stevens Village, AK

Daily Weather Forecast For Stevens Village

Posted by 
Stevens Village Times
Stevens Village Times
 18 days ago

STEVENS VILLAGE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aEWANMS00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered snow showers during night

    • High 46 °F, low 29 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered snow showers then slight chance rain and snow showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stevens Village Times

Stevens Village Times

Stevens Village, AK
0
Followers
31
Post
6
Views
ABOUT

With Stevens Village Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stevens Village, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Stevens Village, AKPosted by
Stevens Village Times

Get weather-ready — Stevens Village’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Stevens Village: Monday, May 17: Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;