Hayes Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
