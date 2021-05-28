Cancel
Hayes, SD

Hayes Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Hayes Bulletin
 18 days ago

HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aEWALb000

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hayes Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

