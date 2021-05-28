Cancel
Countyline, OK

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Countyline Bulletin
 18 days ago

(COUNTYLINE, OK) Friday is set to be rainy in Countyline, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Countyline:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aEWAKiH00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Countyline Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

