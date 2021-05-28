Cancel
Beaver, AK

Jump on Beaver’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Beaver Dispatch
 18 days ago

(BEAVER, AK) Friday is set to be rainy in Beaver, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beaver:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aEWAJpY00

  • Friday, May 28

    Isolated snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered snow showers during night

    • High 43 °F, low 28 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered snow showers then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

