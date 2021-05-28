Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoffmeister, NY

A rainy Friday in Hoffmeister — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Hoffmeister Dispatch
Hoffmeister Dispatch
 18 days ago

(HOFFMEISTER, NY) Friday is set to be rainy in Hoffmeister, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoffmeister:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aEWAIwp00

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 47 °F, low 35 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 37 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night

    • High 56 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hoffmeister Dispatch

Hoffmeister Dispatch

Hoffmeister, NY
2
Followers
74
Post
45
Views
ABOUT

With Hoffmeister Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoffmeister, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Hoffmeister, NYPosted by
Hoffmeister Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Hoffmeister

(HOFFMEISTER, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hoffmeister. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.