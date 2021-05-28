A rainy Friday in Hoffmeister — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HOFFMEISTER, NY) Friday is set to be rainy in Hoffmeister, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoffmeister:

Friday, May 28 Rain High 47 °F, low 35 °F 8 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 54 °F, low 37 °F 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night High 56 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.