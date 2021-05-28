Cancel
Vinson, OK

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Vinson

Vinson Times
Vinson Times
 18 days ago

(VINSON, OK) Friday is set to be rainy in Vinson, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vinson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aEWAH4600

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Vinson Times

Vinson Times

Vinson, OK
With Vinson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

