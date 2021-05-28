Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Point Baker, AK

Friday rain in Point Baker meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Point Baker Post
Point Baker Post
 18 days ago

(POINT BAKER, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Point Baker Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Point Baker:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aEWAGBN00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Light Rain

    • High 51 °F, low 45 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain then cloudy in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Light Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Point Baker Post

Point Baker Post

Point Baker, AK
0
Followers
37
Post
7
Views
ABOUT

With Point Baker Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Point Baker, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Point Baker, AKPosted by
Point Baker Post

Rainy forecast for Point Baker? Jump on it!

(POINT BAKER, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Point Baker Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Point Baker, AKPosted by
Point Baker Post

Point Baker forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Point Baker: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely during night; Friday, May 21: Light Rain; Saturday, May 22: Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night;
Point Baker, AKPosted by
Point Baker Post

Get weather-ready — Point Baker’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Point Baker: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Alaska Statektoo.org

Northwest Alaska village of Buckland assessing flood damage as water levels drop

Water levels in the Northwest Alaska village of Buckland have declined after a river ice jam led to major flooding last week. The National Weather Service says the ice jam had cleared by Monday, and water levels had dropped roughly 15 feet. That’s about a three-quarters decrease from the highest flood levels, said local incident commander Raymond Lee Jr.