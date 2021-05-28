Weather Forecast For Ojo Feliz
OJO FELIZ, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
