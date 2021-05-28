Weather Forecast For Ojo Feliz

OJO FELIZ, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 68 °F, low 43 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 72 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 64 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 57 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



