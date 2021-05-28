Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ojo Feliz, NM

Weather Forecast For Ojo Feliz

Posted by 
Ojo Feliz Dispatch
Ojo Feliz Dispatch
 18 days ago

OJO FELIZ, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aEWAFIe00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ojo Feliz Dispatch

Ojo Feliz Dispatch

Ojo Feliz, NM
2
Followers
60
Post
56
Views
ABOUT

With Ojo Feliz Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ojo Feliz, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ojo Feliz, NMPosted by
Ojo Feliz Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Ojo Feliz’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ojo Feliz: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Mora County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mora by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mora A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHEASTERN MORA COUNTIES At 412 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from La Cueva to 6 miles southeast of Trujillo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Valmora, Maes, Watrous, Storrie Lake State Park, Trujillo, Trementina and Shoemaker. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 349 and 382. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 3 and 46. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Mora County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mora, Taos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mora; Taos The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Taos County in north central New Mexico Northwestern Mora County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 258 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holman, or 9 miles northwest of Mora, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tres Ritos, Chacon and Holman. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN TAOS AND WESTERN MORA COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 224 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Morphy Lake State Park, or near Mora, moving north at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mora, Ledoux, Morphy Lake State Park, Gascon, Chacon, Cleveland, Holman, South Carmen and Monte Aplanado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.