A rainy Friday in Nikolai — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(NIKOLAI, AK) Friday is set to be rainy in Nikolai, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nikolai:

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers then scattered rain and snow showers during night High 56 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Scattered rain and snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night High 52 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly Cloudy High 63 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.