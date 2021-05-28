Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nikolai, AK

A rainy Friday in Nikolai — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Nikolai News Beat
Nikolai News Beat
 18 days ago

(NIKOLAI, AK) Friday is set to be rainy in Nikolai, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nikolai:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aEWAEPv00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers then scattered rain and snow showers during night

    • High 56 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered rain and snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Nikolai News Beat

Nikolai News Beat

Nikolai, AK
0
Followers
31
Post
2
Views
ABOUT

With Nikolai News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nikolai, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Personal Finances#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Nikolai, AKPosted by
Nikolai News Beat

Your 4-day forecast for Nikolai

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Nikolai: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
alaskapublic.org

Northwest Alaska village of Buckland assessing flood damage as water levels drop

Water levels in the Northwest Alaska village of Buckland have declined after a river ice jam led to major flooding last week. The National Weather Service says the ice jam had cleared by Monday, and water levels had dropped roughly 15 feet. That’s about a three-quarters decrease from the highest...