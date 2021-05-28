Marsland Daily Weather Forecast
MARSLAND, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
