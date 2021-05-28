Marsland Daily Weather Forecast

MARSLAND, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 64 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



