Spofford, TX

Spofford Weather Forecast

Spofford News Flash
 18 days ago

SPOFFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aEWACeT00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spofford, TX
With Spofford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

