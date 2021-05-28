Spofford Weather Forecast
SPOFFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
