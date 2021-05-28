Cancel
Crane Lake, MN

Weather Forecast For Crane Lake

Crane Lake News Flash
 18 days ago

CRANE LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aEWABlk00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Crane Lake News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

