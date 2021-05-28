Causey Weather Forecast
CAUSEY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.