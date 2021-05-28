Causey Weather Forecast

CAUSEY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 58 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 79 °F, low 60 °F 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 70 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



