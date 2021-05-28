Weather Forecast For Camp Nelson
CAMP NELSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.