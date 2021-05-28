Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camp Nelson, CA

Weather Forecast For Camp Nelson

Posted by 
Camp Nelson Times
Camp Nelson Times
 18 days ago

CAMP NELSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aEWA95X00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Camp Nelson Times

Camp Nelson Times

Camp Nelson, CA
13
Followers
74
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camp Nelson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camp Nelson, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Camp Nelson, CAPosted by
Camp Nelson Times

Camp Nelson is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(CAMP NELSON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Camp Nelson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Camp Nelson, CAPosted by
Camp Nelson Times

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(CAMP NELSON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Camp Nelson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Camp Nelson, CAPosted by
Camp Nelson Times

Get weather-ready — Camp Nelson’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Camp Nelson: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Chance light snow in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance light snow in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Camp Nelson, CAPosted by
Camp Nelson Times

Camp Nelson is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(CAMP NELSON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Camp Nelson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.