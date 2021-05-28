Sarles Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SARLES, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.