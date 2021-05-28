Cancel
Sarles, ND

Sarles Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Sarles Updates
Sarles Updates
 18 days ago

SARLES, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aEWA8Co00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

