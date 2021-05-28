Cancel
Blackburn, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Blackburn

Blackburn Bulletin
Blackburn Bulletin
 18 days ago

BLACKBURN, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DYVa_0aEWA7K500

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Blackburn Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

