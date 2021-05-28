4-Day Weather Forecast For Blackburn
BLACKBURN, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.