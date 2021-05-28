Cancel
Bairoil, WY

Daily Weather Forecast For Bairoil

Bairoil Voice
BAIROIL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aEWA6RM00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Sublette County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 410 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eden to 19 miles southeast of Rock Springs. Movement was east at 5 to 10 mph. Pea size hail and torrential rainfall will be possible with these storms. These storms could impact the Rock Springs and Green River areas. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 86 and 113.